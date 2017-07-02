Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing Sunday

Alfred Miller (DOB: 01-05-1952) was last seen in the 1200 block of South Lawn Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since that time. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing in New Orleans Sunday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, Alfred Miller, 65, was last seen in the 1200 block of South Lawn Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He has not been heard from since.

Police describe Miller as a black male standing about 5’10” tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts are asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6040.

