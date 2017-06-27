Months after tornado, NO East Winn-Dixie reopens Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – It’s been almost five months since a tornado damaged one of only two grocery stores in New Orleans East. Now, the Winn-Dixie on Chef Menteur Highway is set to reopen Wednesday.

Crews spent Tuesday putting on the finishing touches of the new store. While residents are excited to finally have a Winn-Dixie in their neighborhood again, they say the recovery process has gone on for too long.

The store’s reopening signals a return to life before the February storm.

“So happy to have them back,” one resident told Eyewitness News. “Traveling all the way to Chalmette for the Winn-Dixie there is kind of time-consuming.”

While residents are excited, they say the community has a long way to go. It is a struggle they have felt for more than a decade after Hurricane Katrina.

“Katrina had a lot to do with it. Even after 10 years, 11 years, things are still not normal,” one resident said.

The Winn-Dixie store is a start, but many say it is not nearly enough.

“We need more,” one resident said. “There’s still plenty of places where they could open up more grocery stores.”

The Winn-Dixie will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. WWLTV will have more coverage on the grand reopening Wednesday.

© 2017 WWL-TV