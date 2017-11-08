New Orleans area schools see drop in performance scores

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Louisiana public school performance scores released Tuesday showed good news for the state, but bad news for New Orleans schools.

The state, as a whole, saw an increase in academic performance in public schools. Louisiana’s overall grade was upgraded from a “C” grade in 2015 to a “B” grade in 2016.

Results for K-12 schools are based off a 0-150 scale and are accompanied by letter grades “A” – “F.” Schools are awarded points based on a couple of factors: test scores, graduation rates, quality of the diploma, course credits kids can earn and progress points – special points schools get for helping struggling students.

Any school in Louisiana that receives money from the government is ranked.

School performance scores for the City of New Orleans fell by an average of 14 points from last year – a drop from a “B” grade to a “C” grade. The big reason for the drop: schools did not hit performance points for their neediest kids and did not get those progress points.

Although the average score dropped, a lot of New Orleans schools still got “A” grades. Those schools include Ben Franklin, Lusher, Lake Forest Elementary, Audubon Charter, Edward Hynes, Warren Easton Senior High School, Edna Karr and Alice M. Hart.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, most public-school districts in the New Orleans Metro area saw declines this year. The biggest drop happened in St. Charles Parish, which saw a 9 point drop.

