Photos from the field: Wildlife and Fisheries pictures at library

Image: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Biologists and other employees of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries go out all over the state, and often come back with photographs of things most state residents may never see.



Dozens of those pictures are being shown on the first and second floors of the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.



Some show landscapes or animals, like a black bear or a whooping crane and her chick. Others show people enjoying the department's outdoor programs.



Department spokesman Ed Pratt says one that makes him feel good shows a young hunter in a wheelchair. He says it shows everyone has a chance to do what they want.



He says he also likes a shot of a 3- or 4-year-old child casting a line.



The exhibit runs through July.

© 2017 Associated Press