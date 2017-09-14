Police Officer Thanks ‘Mini Cop' For Patrolling The Neighborhood

Officer Stuart stops to talk to kid patrolling neighborhood. Pic. CMPD (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte Police officer just had to stop and talk to a kid he saw patrolling a neighborhood.

Nichole Sinno posted on her Facebook page, that Officer Stuart was finishing a routine traffic stop when he saw her son driving the police car.

She said Officer Stuart told her son that he appreciates the extra help in patrolling the neighborhood.

Sinno said, “I would like to commend Officer Stuart for his outstanding community service and for showing our youth how important they are to the keeping everyone safe too! He is truly remarkable.”

