'Precocious' fuzzy flamingo chick is running at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A fuzzy flamingo chick is running around after its parents in New Orleans' zoo, and the Audubon Zoo's curator of birds says it's a very precocious critter.

Carolyn Atherton says flamingo chicks usually spend their first six to eight days on the nest-mound where they hatch, but this one was out exploring on Day 3.

Zoo workers knew when it hatched July 4. They replace flamingo eggs with plaster-filled eggs to keep them from falling out of the nests when their active parents move around, and fertile eggs stay in an incubator until they're about to hatch. Then they're returned to the nest.

This was the zoo's only fertile egg this season.

Zookeepers will send its feathers to a lab for DNA testing to learn if it's male or female.

© 2017 Associated Press