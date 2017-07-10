RTA to unveil 'Cemeteries Transit Center' plan

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS – Officials with the Regional Transit Authority will unveil their “Cemeteries Transit Center Project” at a public meeting Tuesday night.

The project will replace the existing streetcar end of line stop at Canal Street and City Park Avenue with a combined streetcar and bus transfer terminal. The new terminal will be located on Canal Boulevard north of City Park.

RTA officials say the project will improve rider safety and convenience. The program is set to begin July 31.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Delgado Community College City Park Campus Student Life Center. It is expected to last until 7:30 p.m.

© 2017 WWL-TV