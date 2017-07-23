State museum to highlight role of women in jazz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A state museum exhibit opening next month in New Orleans will highlight the role of women in the evolution of jazz.

The Louisiana State Museum says in a news release that the exhibit will be housed at its New Orleans Jazz Museum in the Old U.S. Mint in the French Quarter.

The exhibit entitled "Women of Note" opens with a reception on Thursday evening, Aug. 3.

It will feature photographs, instruments, recordings and other artifacts from the collection of the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

