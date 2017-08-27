Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 9:34 PM. CDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories City offers support to Houston; keeps eye on Harvey Aug 27, 2017, 5:43 p.m. Citizens urged to donate blood to help Texas… Aug 27, 2017, 6:37 p.m. Second Harvest Food Bank accepting donations for… Aug 27, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs