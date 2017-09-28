'Warrant Clinic' seeks to help residents with traffic fines, outstanding warrants

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A local group is helping New Orleans residents who have warrants, fines and fees from municipal and traffic court.

This weekend, Stand with Dignity will host their second “Warrant Clinic.” During the event, the organization will help people who owe money for traffic-related fines or have outstanding warrants for missing court dates related to minor offenses like trespassing.

To attend the clinic, residents must pre-register for the event by Thursday. To register, go to the Stand with Dignity office at 217 North Prieur Street or call 352-6394.

The Warrant Clinic will be held Saturday at St. Peter Claver School from 9 am to 4 p.m.

© 2017 WWL-TV