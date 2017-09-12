Wear blue to support police for 'Geaux Blue NOLA Day'

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The City of New Orleans is honoring police officers Wednesday with “Geaux Blue NOLA Day.”

All New Orleans residents are encouraged to wear blue and decorate their homes in support of the city’s police officers.

The Mercedez-Benz Superdome, the Smoothie King Center and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will be illuminated in blue light Wednesday. Residents will also see blue ribbons decorating parts of Downtown.

Local schools are also participating in “Geaux Blue NOLA Day.” Tuesday, students at Mahalia Jackson Elementary School delivered blue lights to homes nearby. The school is asking homeowners to decorate the outside of their homes to support the police.

Students also wrote thank you notes to officers. Those notes will be presented to NOPD officers Wednesday as a special breakfast.

“It’s just amazing. Last year when we did this, which was our first year, the officers were talking about this for months to come,” Cecile Tebo said.





