Mayor Mitch Landrieu (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS - Signs have been cropping up across New Orleans criticizing Mayor Mitch Landrieu for his position in support of the movement to take down four Confederate-era monuments.

However, the city administration isn't too fazed by the negative messages. The mayor's communications director Tyronne Walker told us "Mayor Landrieu is tackling tough issues. Signs aren't one of them."

Political pollster Ron Faucheux said the monuments debate, although late in Landrieu's second term as mayor, does complicate his political legacy.

"From the standpoint that he was elected on a wave of great popularity, promising to bring the city together," Faucheux said. "For this type of divisive activity to happen in the last year of his administration, changes that somewhat."

New Orleans voters give Landrieu mixed reviews.

"I haven't always supported everything that Mitch has done as mayor, but I do whole-heartedly support this," Kevin Caldwell said.

"It's not the greatest reflection in the world that he has ever had," Ronnie Lindsey said. "It's a reflection showing more weakness than strength."

"I like Mitch," John Keenan said. "I think he's going to be fine. He's part of the 21st century. It's time that New Orleans gets with it."

Faucheux said the monument debate could impact Landrieu's political future.

"If Mitch Landrieu does have a serious interest in running for national office, within the Democratic Party, this issue would help him because it would help him appeal to liberals across the country," Faucheux said. "On the other hand, if his objective would be statewide office in Louisiana, it would hurt him."

Landrieu is term-limited and cannot run for a third consecutive term as mayor.



