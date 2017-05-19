Confederate Statues To Be Relocated By Public Bid

NEW ORLEANS - According to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office, the confederate statues removed from public sight, are in the process of being crated and stored in city-owned warehouses or secure facilities.

Earlier this week, WWL-TV spotted the PGT Beauregard statue and parts of the Jefferson Davis monument sitting outside in a city salvage yard.

The City confirms offers to take the statues have come in from both public and private institutions.

Landrieu said the monuments should be more appropriately displayed in a manner reflecting a dark time in U.S. history.

"What's done is done," Landrieu said. "The Civil War is over. The confederacy lost and we're better for it."

The City is now drafting a process to wade through offers for the Battle of Liberty Place, Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee statues.

PGT Beauregard is left out for now while the City and City Park Improvement Association work out ownership issues.

The selection process would require public bids, only nonprofits and governmental entities can bid on the statues, they must be displayed in historical context and the statues cannot be displayed outdoors on public property in Orleans Parish.

Beauvoir, Jefferson Davis's retirement home in Biloxi, Mississippi, has expressed interest.

But, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, R-Louisiana, claims he already has a verbal agreement with Landrieu to take the statues.

"I have a meeting with him Monday morning to discuss that and Hopefully we can take ownership of them and display them at a historical location, maybe Mansfield Battle Field and St. Bernard has expressed interest in Beauregard since he's from there," Nungesser said.

Nungesser doesn't want to get into a bidding war over the statues.

"This is not a bidding war for someone to take a monument and display it privately somewhere," Nungesser said. "It's a part of history. We're not auctioning off a car."

The city's RFP is expected to be released in the coming weeks, with proposals due this summer.

A public selection committee, made up of city officials will make a recommendation for entities to receive and display the statues.

The selections would have to be approved by the city council.

