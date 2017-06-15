Congressional charity baseball game to go on as planned

Democratic fans dance on the dugout at the 44th Annual Congressional Baseball Game on June 23, 2005 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. The Democrats played against the Republicans in a charity game (Photo by Shaun Heasley/Getty Images) (Photo: Shaun Heasley, 2005 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The annual game set to take place at the Nationals Park Thursday night will go on as planned, despite a grim baseball practice in Alexandria, where a gunman opened fire injuring Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

Republican lawmakers were practicing ahead of Thursday's game at a baseball field early Wednesday morning when it all took a turn for the worst.

Somewhere between 50 to 100 shots were fired all over the open field, leaving Rep. Scalise, Tyson Food Director of Government Relations Matt Mika, Special agents with Capitol Police, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and Congressional staffer Zach Barth all with injuries.





The shooter was fatally injured after a gunfight with police. President Donald Trump later confirmed that the shooter had died from his injuries.

Lawmakers will take to the Nats Park baseball field at 7:05 p.m. for the annual partisan showdown beloved by so many in spite of Wednesday's tragic events. The game is one of the longest running matchups when it comes to both politics and sports.

Over the years the Congressional Baseball Game has been a fundraiser for charities including The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

It's not too late to buy tickets to the ballgame. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can learn more about the event and buy tickets by clicking HERE.

There will be increased security at the game and fans will have to go through metal detectors before entering the stadium.

Congressional baseball will go on after yesterday's shooting! Live at Nats Park at 5am. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/poFjePTaZ7 — Hilary Lane (@HilaryLWUSA9) June 15, 2017

