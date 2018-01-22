NC congressman refuses salary during shutdown

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) (Photo: Custom)

U.S. Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) is refusing his salary during the government shutdown.

On Saturday, Walker sent a letter to Philip G. Kiko, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, refusing his salary for as long as the shutdown is in place.

Walker released the following statement:

As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example," Walker said. "Today, I wrote a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House refusing my salary as well. Our heroes deserve better than this.

Missouri congresswoman Ann Wagner also refused pay during the duration of the shutdown.

Read Rep. Mark Walker's full letter below:

Dear Mr. Kiko,



I have been informed that despite a lapse of appropriations and current government shutdown, Members of Congress will continue receiving their salary.



Please withhold my pay until an appropriations agreement has taken effect.



Sincerely,

Mark Walker

Member of Congress

The government shutdown: What we know now

