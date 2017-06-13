Conservative Groups Target Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper Over Promoting 'Conspiracy Theories'
The war against news outlets is heating up, and it's not just Fox News that's feeling the pressure. Now MSNBC and CNN are too. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explains.
WWLTV 9:15 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Day of heavy drinking, 'horse-playing' ends in man's deathJun 13, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Police, witnesses say riders on ATV, dirt bikes were…Jun 13, 2017, 8:02 p.m.
-
Woman sues Boomtown Casino over bat biteJun 13, 2017, 6:08 p.m.