Construction begins on new bike, walking path in City Park

NEW ORLEANS -- Crews will break ground Tuesday (January 10) on a new bike and pedestrian pathway in City Park.

The one-mile path will connect two other popular trails and will be located on the west side of City Park.

Once completed, the Marconi Path will serve as the fourth side of the park's bike path project spanning across Robert E Lee, Wisner, Harrison, and now, Marconi streets.

The Marconi Path is a 10-feet wide concrete pathway stretching over one mile and connecting the existing asphalt along Robert E. Lee to the existing bike route along Harrison Avenue.

The path is located on the east side of Marconi, passing along the lagoon edge between oak and cypress trees. There will also be a marked bike crossing point added at Filmore.



The path is a Transportation Enhancement Project, funded in part by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration. The path was designed by Bark Kleinpeter, Inc and the contract, competitively bid, was awarded to Command Construction Industries. The cost of the project is $698,888.00. The project's anticipated completion date is summer 2017.