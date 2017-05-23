Council member: Improvements to park in 7th Ward a year overdue

NEW ORLEANS - "This is just a forgotten area, this whole part of the 7th ward, just forgotten" said Rudolph Dupart.



It's easy to see why Rudolph Dupart would feel that way as for the last few years he has watched his neighborhood and Hunter's Field park fall prey to drugs, prostitution, and homeless vagrancy.



"This is real pathetic," he said.



Along with the danger of syringes and condoms, there are open and broken drains that litter the area, one of which is still surrounded by cones and memorial flowers from where the body of an unidentified man was found.

"It's ridiculous. The city has to do something and they need to do something now, today, I ain’t talking about tomorrow, and next year and all that other good stuff…I'm talking about something right now" said Dupart.

Council Member at Large Stacy Head explained that the drains in this park, along with others across the city were supposed to be fixed nearly a year ago.

"A promise was made to the budget committee and a promise was made to me as the budget chair that we would address every single backlog as of April or June 2016 of broken catch basins or missing catch basins," explained Head.



That has not been done. Councilwoman Head says the money that was budgeted for the repairs was diverted by the city. She explained that it's legal for the city to do that, but say's it's her job to hold them to their original commitment.



"Give us the repairs that our citizens need. This is a need, this is not a want, this is not a feeling. This is a fundamental basic of government, you have to have coverings on the drainage system," said Head.



Simply put by Mr. Dupart, "Do their job, that's what I'm gonna tell them. Do their job, that's all I can say on that," said Dupart.

