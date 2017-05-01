CPR | How to, where to take a course

CPR First Aid (Thinkstock) (Photo: DarrenTownsend)

From the American Heart Association:

Hands-Only CPR Can Save Lives.

Most people who experience cardiac arrest at home, work or in a public location die because they don't receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. As a bystander, don't be afraid. Your actions can only help. When calling 911, you will be asked for your location. Be specific, especially if you’re calling from a mobile phone as that is not associated with a fixed address. Answering the dispatcher’s questions will not delay the arrival of help.

How to Give Hands-Only CPR.

If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of any tune that is 100 to 120 beats per minute, such as the classic disco song "Stayin' Alive". Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person's chances of survival.

