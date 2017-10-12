$1,000 reward for man who hung cat outside business

BATON ROUGE -- Authorities are offering a thousand-dollar reward to catch the man who hung a cat outside a Baton Rouge business.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will identify the person who killed an orange tabby cat by hanging it from a pole in the 1900 block of Staring Lane.

Residents and shoppers spotted the dead animal on Oct. 10 and called Baton Rouge Animal Control to the scene. A necropsy was done on the cat the showed the animal was alive before it was hung.

Video cameras from a nearby building captured video of a man carrying the cat before it was hung. Police are now working to identify this man.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in this case is asked to call Baton Rouge Animal Control Center at 225-774-7700 or the Baton Rouge City Police Department at 225-389-2070. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

