13-year-old wounded in 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- A 13-year-old was wounded Tuesday night when a bullet grazed her under her right eye.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the teenager was sitting on a front porch in the 2300 block of Allen Street when she heard gunshots. A bullet then struck her under her right eye.

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD's Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

