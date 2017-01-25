14-year-old arrested for 3 armed robberies of food delivery drivers on West Bank

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says that a 14-year-old John Ehret student was arrested Monday in connection with three armed robberies of delivery drivers over the past two months.

The suspect, Decardion Stevenson, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Assessment Center with three counts of armed robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, Stevenson is suspected in:

- An armed robbery of a Wing Zone delivery man on Nov. 14 at Fernando Court in Marrero. Police say the victim walked up to the address and saw a young man on the side of the residence with a silver-colored handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at him and ordered him to turn over the food order. The driver eventually got back to his vehicle and found money and other items missing.

- On Jan. 12, 2017, a female Dominos delivery driver was delivering an order to the 1900 block of Constantine in Marrero. While waiting for a response at the door, she was robbed at gunpoint by a man who demanded the pizzas and her money.

- On Jan. 16, 2017, A Marco's Pizza delivery man went to the 1900 Constantine Drive address to deliver pizza. As he approached the front door, two men inside instructed him to enter. When he refused, one of the young men produced a handgun and demanded the pizza order and money.

Robbery Detective Justin Jerry learned during a follow-up investigation into these incidents that the suspect was a 14-year-old, identified as Decardion Stevenson, of Marrero. A photographic line-up containing a photo of Stevenson was shown to one of the victims who positively identified Stevenson as the individual who robbed him at gunpoint.

