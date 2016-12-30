15-year-old shot in Central City drive-by

NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old boy was shot in Central City Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., the teenager was shot in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"Initial reports show a 15-year-old male victim was walking in the area around 2:30 p.m. when someone in a black Toyota Tundra drove up and opened fire," said a statement from the NOPD.

The teenager was hit at least once by gunfire and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled to the area of Fourth and LaSalle, where the occupants jumped from the vehicle and ran.

(© 2016 WWL)