16-year-old accused of armed robberies, rape of 64-year-old, sheriff's office says

Police lights.



LAPLACE – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly committing two armed robberies and raping a 64-year-old woman, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.



On Monday just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 1500 block of Cartier Drive in LaPlace in reference to an armed robbery. It was learned that a suspect wearing a black hoodie and grey skinny jeans approached a 21-year-old woman as she was sitting in her vehicle in her garage. As the automatic garage door was going down, he walked under it before it closed, the sheriff’s office says.



He then opened the woman’s door, pointed a gun to her head and demanded money. The victim told deputies that the suspect grabbed her arm, however she was able to press the garage door remote button on her sun visor. As the garage door opened, the suspect ran towards the backyard of another home on the street and hoped the fence to Meeker Loop and South Sugar Ridge.



Minutes later around 9:26 p.m., officers responded to another call of an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Meeker Loop. Deputies learned that a suspect, who was dressed the same as in the previous incident, approached a 64-year-old woman as she was parked in her driveway and exiting her vehicle.



According to the sheriff’s office, he pointed a gun at her and demanded her wallet. He then forced the woman back into her vehicle and raped her. He also stole a computer tablet and cell phone before fleeing.



Deputies developed a 16-year-old boy as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday. The firearm used during the robberies, which was reported stolen in 2012 in St. John Parish, was found during a search of the teen’s home along with the computer tablet, according to the sheriff’s office.



The 16-year-old was booked with first degree rape, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of armed robbery. He was taken to the Terrebonne Juvenile Detention Center.



The teen was also arrested last October in for the robbery of a home in LaPlace and was charged with two counts of theft of a firearm, the sheriff’s office says.



