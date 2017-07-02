WWL
19-year-old shot in leg on N. Derbigny St.

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 2:58 PM. CDT July 02, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in a shooting on North Derbigny Street Sunday.

According to New Orleans Police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. No additional details about the shooting are available at this time.

This is a developing story. 

