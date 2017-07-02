19-year-old shot in leg on N. Derbigny St.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in a shooting on North Derbigny Street Sunday.
According to New Orleans Police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. No additional details about the shooting are available at this time.
This is a developing story.
#NEW: NOPD investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Derbigny & Touro. Initial reports show a... https://t.co/JebQi9hBUJ— Kristin Pierce WWLTV (@KPierceTV) July 2, 2017
