3 teens arrested, 2 children in critical condition following police pursuit

Scene of the crash near the airport Tuesday morning. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a crash at the St. Louis Lambert Airport Tuesday morning.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Lambert International Boulevard, but police have since cleared the scene and all lanes have been reopened.

A Normandy police officer was conducting a routine traffic stop along I-70 Westbound when he observed a vehicle commit a moving violation. The officer received confirmation the vehicle was taken in an armed carjacking in St. Louis and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield exiting at the airport when an uninvolved vehicle was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

The three teenage suspects were taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered on scene, but after further inspection, it was found to be a replica.

All four people in the other car were taken to the hospital after the crash. The 30-year-old woman who was driving and a 5-year-old boy are in critical, stable condition while a a 9-year-old boy is in critical, unstable condition. A 28-year-old woman is in stable condition.

The Normandy police officer involved in this incident is a 4-year veteran with the Normandy Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV