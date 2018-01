NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a report of two people fatally shot in the 8200 block of Palmetto Street.



The discovery was made Monday morning and reported shortly after 8:30 a.m.



The location is on Palmetto a block or two from Carrollton Avenue.



Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL-TV