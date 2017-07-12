20-year-old booked with felony gun, drug charges after running stop sign

(Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – A traffic stop in Little Woods led to an arrest for felony drug and gun possession according to NOPD.

Officers spotted 20-year-old Robert Bates running a stop sign near the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Lamb Road. Officers then performed a traffic stop as Bates parked in his driveway in the 7300 block of New Castle Drive.

During the stop, officers found marijuana and a handgun loaded with an extended magazine in Bate’s possession according to NOPD.

Officers arrested Bates, then later learned that he was on probation for illegal use of a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen things according to NOPD.

Police obtained a search warrant for Bates’ home, where they found and confiscated .45 caliber magazines, an AR 15 assault rifle, a 60 round drum magazine for assault rifle ammunition, and about $22,000 in cash, police said.

Police booked Bates into Central Lockup for felon in possession of firearms and narcotics.

If you have any information on Robert Bates contact NOPD’s Seventh District at (504) 658-6070, Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1 (877) 903-STOP.

