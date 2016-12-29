NEW ORLEANS -- It's no secret crime in New Orleans is a problem, but it seems it was particularly an issue this year.

Ask anyone about crime in the Crescent City and many may tell you they have concerns.

"I moved here about nine years ago and I think it's pretty bad," said resident Brannan Geary. "I actually, I get scared. I actually quit watching the news for a while because I was so scared, and now I'm back watching it and I'm amped up and want to help in some way, but people don't know how to help."

"It's not something you think about all day, every day because you wouldn't live your life," said resident Jessica Baity. "But I think everybody is concerned about it. Nobody wants to live in a crime-filled city."

With almost 480 shootings and 175 killings in 2016, WWL Crime Analyst, Jeff Asher, says this year has been rough for New Orleans and crime.

"I would describe the year as bad or worrisome," he said. "Shootings are up around 23 percent and murders are up around 7-to-8 percent. We've had more shootings than any year on record and the record only starts in 2010. Murders are still down from the peaks of 2011 and 2012 when we averaged about 190 murders per year, but we're up almost 18 percent from 2014 when we sort of hit around 150 murders."

The year isn't ending on a positive note either.

"We've had 15 people shot in 10 incidents since Monday (Dec. 26) morning," Asher said.

One of the most recent shootings happened Wednesday evening in the 7th Ward. New Orleans police say three people sitting in a car when gunshots erupted. The three people were hit, and one died from his injuries. The coroner identified that victim as 25-year-old Edwin Brumfield.

"We've averaged about one shooting every 18 hours this year," Asher said. "This is an issue that reflects poorly on New Orleans, it has the power to impact tourism and it has the power to impact the local economy."

New Orleans has seen about 105 days so far this year with no reports of a shooting.

"The people just have no shame," Geary said. "They'll do anything in broad daylight. You know, pull a gun on a child on a hoverboard or whatever and that's really frightening."

While some say crime happens no matter where you are, others would still like something done.

"We live in a big city," said resident Phillip Spence. "This is one of the things that happens in cities across America so I don't think that we have a special problem that's not happening anywhere else. It's there, and of course you wish it wasn't, but you can't let that hold you down from doing whatever you have to do."

"You don't have jobs, you don't have access to education, you don't have access to mental health services," Baity said. "So if we're not going to invest in those things, then of course we're always going to have crime."

Many residents hope for a better 2017, but after looking at the trends and numbers, Asher says we could be on track for an even worse year.

"If the shootings don't slow down next year, one would assume that we are in for a big jump in murder which is where the worrisome comes in," he said.