Bobby Holloway, 69, was staying just around the corner from where 6 people were shot Thursday night on Franklin Avenue in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans.

"I was sitting on the porch and all of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop and I was like wow," Holloway said. "I think, the way it sounded to me, they unloaded whatever type of gun they were shooting, they unloaded it."

Holloway and his wife came to New Orleans to spend a few days and fix up the family home where they lived for decades.

He admits, they now live full time across the lake in Tangipahoa Parish because of the crime problem in his hometown.

Holloway says his two grown daughters, who live in Houston and Atlanta, won't even visit New Orleans.

"Everybody has a gun and it seems like everybody wants to shoot," Holloway said. "For whatever reason, everybody has a gun, now."

WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher notes there were only 25 days so far this year when nobody was shot in the city.

That's compared to 26 days with four or more shooting victims.

St. Anna's Episcopal Church in Treme keeps a running tally of those killed on the streets of New Orleans.

"If you look at the list, you just see nothing but shot, shot, shot, shot," St. Anna's Director of Community Engagement Darryl Durham said. "Ninety-five percent of the people on this list were shot, which again says a lot about the crisis when it comes to guns and illegal guns and guns in the hands of children."

Durham added, society is not meeting the needs of young people who get wrapped up in the violence at an early age.

"When you come out of the doors and you see a family standing there and you know they're looking at the name of a loved one, whose life was lost and you just wonder what could have happened, where could there have been a point of intervention that would have kept that individual from getting on that board," Durham said.

Back in Gentilly, Holloway longs for the days when he and his family were excited to come to New Orleans.

"When I got here, everything was good, the people were good, everything was good, but for some reason or another, it changed," Holloway said.

