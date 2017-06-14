3 Louisiana men arrested in Arizona in assault, robbery case

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say three Louisiana men are facing several felony charges in Arizona including aggravated assault, kidnapping and armed robbery.



The men were arrested in Safford after the stolen car they were riding in was pulled over for speeding by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.



The men allegedly assaulted and tied up an Apache Junction man on June 5 before stealing his car and firearms.



The suspects told authorities they were trying to get back home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



DPS officials say 20-year-old Raheem Lemieux, 21-year-old Richard Lemieux and 21-year-old Tyrus Talbot remain in the Graham County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges.



It was unclear Tuesday if any of the men has a lawyer for their case yet.

