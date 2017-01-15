3 shot on North Pierce

Police lights.

NEW ORLEANS - Three people have been shot in an incident in the 2600 block of North Pierce, according to the NOPD.



The incident occurred around 10 p.m.



Police say the victims include two men and a woman.



The woman was taken to the hospital in a private car. One man was reported to have suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back. He is in critical condition. The second man was reportedly shot in the backside.





