5 shot, 2 killed in 9 hours overnight in N.O.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in front of the Mount Kingdom Church. (Photo: Jacqueline Quynh)

NEW ORLEANS – Five people were shot, two of whom died, in five separate incidents in just over eight hours in New Orleans from late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning in the city of New Orleans.



The first shooting came around 5 p.m. when a man, who has not yet been identified, was found shot to death in the front yard of the Mount Kingdom Church in the 3700 block of Louisa Street around 5 p.m.



Just moments later a man was shot about three miles away in the 1800 block of Forstall Street. His condition was not known as of 6 a.m.

There is no indication that the two shootings were related.



Around 9 p.m., a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident near the intersection of St. Claude and Alvar.



Just before 11 p.m., a man was shot in the 2200 block of North Galvez. He was taken to the hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m. a man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Feliciana, near Marais.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive in the doorway of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NOPD.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.at (504) 822-1111.

