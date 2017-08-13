61-year-old woman killed in hallway of home

A male relative found the woman's body in the hallway. (Photo: Caresse Jackman)

NEW ORLEANS - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in the hallway of her home Sunday, suffering from multiple puncture wounds, according to the NOPD.



The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Reynes Street in the Lower Ninth Ward.



According to police, family members sent a relative to check on the woman and he entered the home through a side window and discovered the victim's body lying in the hallway.



She was pronounced dead on the scene.



The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and official cause of death at a later time.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD's Homicide Division at 658-5300.

© 2017 WWL-TV