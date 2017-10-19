Accused cop killer who smeared face with feces ruled 'incompetent' for trial

NEW ORLEANS – A day after a man accused of killing a New Orleans Police Officer smeared feces on himself in court, a criminal judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial.

Lawyers spent the majority of Thursday sparring in court over whether 35-year-old Travis Boys was mentally stable enough to stand trial.

Judge feels entire jury pool was tainted. Airing on the side of caution, judge rules Boys is incompetent. — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) October 19, 2017

When Judge Karen Herman made the announcement, family members of Officer Daryle Holloway, whom officials accuse was shot and killed by Boys, could be heard weeping in the courtroom.

Herman said she had never seen anyone eat feces in court, and out of caution made the ruling.

Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich said she plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Petrovich: "You think that eating feces is bad? ... This is will not stop your honor. He is manipulating the court. He is manipulating you." — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) October 19, 2017

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement the city had "sunk to a new low."

"I had hoped that this Court was too intelligent to allow an accused cop killer to hijack these proceedings, but I was incorrect," read Cannizzaro's statement. "I fear that today’s decision will only encourage similarly situated defendants to engage in such misconduct in the future."

Boys has entered a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity on a single count of first-degree murder, according to The New Orleans Advocate.



© 2017 WWL-TV