HARVEY, La. - "We were sitting on the back of this patio,” said Don Degruy.

Degruy says he was with relatives at an apartment in Harvey on May 8 in 2001 when his life changed forever.

"My mother-in-law come out the door and say, man the guy on TV he looked like you, but I know it wasn't you because you just cut your hair in the bathroom,” Degruy said.

Police had released video of a suspect wanted for a robbery at the Esplanade Pharmacy. To Degruy’s dismay, another family member not present with him that night called police saying the wanted suspect looked like him.

"At that time the detective showed the victim a photographic lineup and she picked me out of the photograph,” Degruy said.

Fast forward to his trial in 2002.

"My first trial was a hung jury 7-5, my second trial they convicted 11-1."

Because of prior drug and theft charges, Degruy was given a stiff sentence. 66 years locked up at the Angola State Penitentiary.

"No, they didn't want to believe," Degruy said. "That's the hardest part about it, you know, everybody in prison says they're innocent."

Then one day, Degruy met his look-a-like inside prison.

"I told him I'm from New Orleans, he said what robbery, I said Esplanade Pharmacy, he said you didn't do it, I did it."

The inmate was Levar King. It took King 10 years to confess to the robbery, but by then the statute of limitations had run out.

Degruy’s attorneys with Innocence Project of New Orleans presented all of this to a judge last year for an appeal.

"The thing about the appeal situation is I feel like it was going to be a challenge to me, because I know that I'm innocent -- the evidence proves that I'm innocent -- but at the same time I'm still putting my fate for somebody to rule in my favor," Degruy said.

His attorneys even brought proof that King had a car matching the one described at the scene, but the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office stood by their case, and Degruy ended up pleading guilty.

"They worked diligently to prove that I was innocent, but at the end of the day I still had to say I was guilty because the district attorney forced me to take a plea deal to get out," Degruy said.

That new conviction comes with a heavy price.

"The biggest hardship is really finding a job."

Since getting out in September, Degruy can only find temp jobs. It’s a daily struggle. He says one of the hardest things was not being able to afford Christmas presents for his kids he last saw when he was incarcerated at 22 years old. Today, he's 38.

"I really appreciate my freedom, but I'm still paying for something I didn't do."

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, however, says they do not believe Degruy's claim of innocence, and point out it was his decision to plead guilty.

