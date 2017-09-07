Algiers bank robbed in broad daylight Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Algiers Thursday morning.

According to the FBI, an unidentified man walked into the Fidelity Bank branch at 3511 General De Gaulle, pulled out a handgun and slipped the teller a note demanding money.

The teller gave the armed man an undisclosed amount of cash, then the robber fled on foot.

Police described the robber as a black male, about 30 years old, between 5'10" and 6'1" tall with a slend build. He wore a mask, gloves and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

