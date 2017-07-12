Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old he met online arrested

(Photo: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS – A missing 13-year-old girl and the man accused of kidnapping her have been found.

According to Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office records, 22-year-old Rigoberto Usher was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison at 3:15 p.m. on July 12 for simple kidnapping.

Aniya Davis, 13, is in good health and is back with her family according to police.

Usher is accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Aniya Davis, who police say he met through social media. Davis was seen leaving with Usher around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning against her guardian's consent.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact New Orleans Police Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030.

