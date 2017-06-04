Analyst: 13 people shot makes Saturday most violent day of 2017 so far

NEW ORLEANS – A number of shootings with multiple victims made Saturday the day with the most number of people shot so far this year.

In just over 24 hours, a total of 13 people were shot in the city.

According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, here’s where the shootings happened:

- 3700 Tulane Avenue – 5 victims

- 2200 A.P. Tureaud – 1 victim

- 2100 S. Liberty Street – 1 victim

- 6600 Foch Road – 4 victims

- 2900 Upperline Street – 2 victims

Saturday’s shootings make 703 people shot in the last 365 days in New Orleans, WWL-TV Crime Analyst Jeff Asher wrote via Twitter.

Asher also said for comparison, Saturday’s numbers are the equivalent per capita of 90 people shot in a day in Chicago.

© 2017 WWL-TV