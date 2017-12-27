Mother killed in Terrytown after argument ends in gunshots

Raina Johnson (Photo: JPSO)

GRETNA, La. -- A mother was shot and killed Tuesday night in Terrytown.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tanganica Wallis was arguing with 28-year-old Raina Johnson when the fight turned physical. Police say Johnson then pulled out a gun and killed Wallis.

Johnson was arrested the next day.

“When we came outside we saw a lot of police over there and beaucoup yellow tape and I don't know if that was her family members or not, but they were crying,” one neighbor said.

This is the third murder this month in Terrytown. On Dec. 5, an 85-year-old man was discovered dead on National Avenue. On Dec. 12, a 37-year-old man was found shot to death on Dec. 12.

Now, Tanganica Wallis was killed in what neighbors say is usually a quiet neighborhood.

“This is a nice neighborhood actually, a lot of people always working, it was kind of weird seeing the police over there,” another neighbor said.

This type of violence hits close to home for two neighbors, whose mother was shot and killed in September.

“It’s hard for us,, but we do what we have to do, move on every day, try to be happy,” one of the neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The siblings say they feel for Wallis’ own young children, who will grow up without their mother.

“It’s just so hard, it's just sad that stuff like that happens in this area,” one of neighbors said

© 2017 WWL-TV