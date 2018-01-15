Armed carjacking victim says suspects seemed too young to drive

NEW ORLEANS - A resident in the Garden District is speaking out after being victim of a recent armed carjacking. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The car taken was a 2016, white Kia Soul.

"It's sad when it happens right outside your door," said Meryl Murman. "Every time I look out my car or I leave my house I feel afraid and that's really unfortunate."

Murman had just parked near Orange and Magazine Saturday night when she noticed she wasn't alone.

"He was right up against my window and he was pointing the gun down that way," she said as she mimicked what the suspect did.

Three boys, Murman describes as 12-14 years old, surrounded her car and demanded her belongings. One, she remembers had a baseball bat while another was nervously holding a gun.

"I turned the car off, took my purse, my phone got out of the car and he was still pointing the gun at me saying, 'Give me your cell phone give me your cell phone,'" she said. "He wasn't intimidating because he was so young and so afraid, but the gun was intimidating and the fact he clearly didn't know what he was doing I didn't know if he'd stupidly in a moment of panic and shoot."

Murman ran and hid. However, she watched as her car swerved off.

"I heard them struggling to get my car on," she remembers. "It kind of confirmed in my mind they're not of age to be driving."

It's a fact that crime happens around New Orleans. However what Murman feels is odd, were the possible young ages of her attackers. Something police are confirming.

"It's a little disheartening that there's children running around with guns and baseball bats at 7:00 at night looking for victims," she said.

Those who live and work in the area are saying the same thing and trying to understand why.

"I like to think I live in a safe part of town," said George Bevan. "I really don't see there being an excuse for some kids holding up some lady at gun point and taking her car."

"It does kind of suck being so close to your business," said Kelli Binnings. "Especially when you see kids that age doing that. I mean what are they supposed to be doing? They're not supposed to be doing that. So something is leading them to a different life and they should be taught differently."

Murman filed a police report, hopeful those responsible will be found. But looks back on the situation extremely thankful it wasn't worse.

"I'm alive," she said. "And as I crossed the street and walked away, it's just stuff. Definitely was happy to give it up and not have to deal with a gun wound or worse for sure."

