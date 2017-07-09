NOPD: Armed teens demand keys, steal car on N. Rampart St.

NEW ORLEANS – Witnesses say two juveniles armed with a gun ordered a man from his vehicle in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans Sunday night.

New Orleans Police confirmed that the carjacking happened in the 2700 block of North Rampart Street Sunday evening.

Police say the victim has just moved his vehicle and was taking out his trash a teen approached him, produced a gun and demanded his car keys.

"The victim complied and the juvenile entered the vehicle and fled," NOPD said.

NOPD officers located the stolen vehicle shortly after in the 2800 block of Dauphine Street abandoned and wrecked.

"Officers canvassed the area and observed the subjects on foot at Feliciana and N. Robertson Street. The officers were able to apprehend the subjects and recover a handgun and the victim's keys," NOPD said.

Police said both juveniles were positively identified and the gun was reported stolen from the Slidell area.

© 2017 WWL-TV