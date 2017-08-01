Armed woman forces Bud's Broiler employee into cooler, makes off with cash

NEW ORLEANS -- Bud's Broiler on City Park in Mid City is the favorite burger joint of many locals, especially because it's open 24 hours a day.

"Everybody loves this place," said Mel Zeigler, Owner.

And that's why he says Tuesday morning many were disappointed to hear that for the second time in 18 months, it was robbed.

"That's the famous robbery that everyone knows about because our employees beat him up," Zeigler said.

That time, Zeigler says employees thwarted Ismael Naranjo's attempt to steal money from the restaurant. This Tuesday morning's robbery, he says employees followed training protocol, which is not to fight.

"It's unfortunate it happened, you don't want this kind of stuff to happen, but it's a reality in the city right now," he said.

New Orleans Police say a woman came into the store around 2:30 a.m. Using a gun, she demanded money from workers. She was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash, then she forced an employee into a cooler before she ran off.

The owner told Eyewitness News this morning there are several cameras in the store, and he'll turn that video over to police as they investigate. But as customers heard about the robbery, some told us they were disappointed it happened to one of their favorite spots.

"Nobody needs to deal with that," said Elliot Vowell.

Some even said that these days, eating late may be unsafe.

"I tend to stay away at night," said August Metoyer.

Zeigler had hoped what happened last time would deter criminals, but he says this time more changes will be made to keep employees and customers safe.

"I think any business that's open 24 hours is a target, I think any business that's open anytime is a target," Zeigler said.

