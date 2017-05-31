IMAGE: Matthew Hinton

NEW ORLEANS - A Loomis armored truck worker was shot and killed near the Campus Federal Bank that is located near University Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30. near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street.

The NOPD says that the male victim was suffering from a number of gunshot wounds. He was taken off in a stretcher and a police spokesperson said he died at the hospital.



Witnesses told Eyewitness News that two people were seen running from the scene. No arrests have been reported at this time.

Jasmine Williams, who was near the shooting scene said she heard a series of shots and then another series of shots. She said the proximity to her home was unnerving.



"I never thought it would be right here," she said. "This is where my baby’s bus stop is. Man, this is scary, New Orleans, we got to do better."

The #NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) May 31, 2017

The last time an armored-truck employee was shot and killed in the city was four years ago.

Hector Trochez was unloading money outside of a Chase branch at South Carrollton and South Claiborne avenues Dec. 18, 2013, when someone mortally wounded him during a brazen ambush in broad daylight.

The unknown assailants grabbed cash and sped away from the bank’s parking lot.

Trochez’s killing remains unsolved.

