Arrest made in March murder in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a man wanted after a murder in Gentilly last March has been arrested.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 24-year-old Jermaine Toussaint was arrested in connection with the murder of Anthony Kelly on March 23, 2017.

Last March, officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Louisa Drive and found Kelly lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Kelly was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say detectives were able to identify Toussaint was the perpetrator of the shototing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Toussaint was found in the 7800 block of Chef Menteur Highway Thursday. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nicholas Williams at 504-658-5300.

© 2018 WWL-TV