Arrest made in murder of Metairie man

HAHNVILLE – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Metairie man who was killed while on his way to work Monday morning.

Jerel Smith, 31, was arrested in connection with the murder of Ryan Dubuc. Smith, who was arrested Wednesday morning, is being charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and armed robbery.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dubuc, 28, left his home in Metairie for his electrician job in St. Charles Parish. He stopped at a Valero gas station and was approached by a black man, who appeared to be in his 30s. At some point, the man got into Dubuc’s truck.

Authorities later identified Smith as the suspect in the case.

“We do not think that they knew each other,” said Deputy Chief Joe Cardella. “This victim was just picked out at this gas station.”

The pickup truck took off from the station with the two men inside and at some point, Cardella said Dubuc was shot several times.

“We believe this was a robbery that went bad,” he said.

Authorities believed that Dubuc was robbed for around $80. According to the sheriff's office, Dubuc was shot four times in the head at close range.

Shortly before 10 a.m., parish workers called the sheriff’s office and reported a body on the side of the road near the water treatment plant on Highway 3160 in Hahnville.

Around 9 p.m. Dubuc’s pickup was found in a sugar cane field in the Belle Point subdivision in LaPlace.

The sheriff's office believes Smith robbed another person at the same gas station on Dec. 29.

