Assumption Parish correctional officer caught sneaking drugs, cell phones into prison

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. -- An Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer was arrested after trying to bring cigarettes, marijuana and other drugs into the jail.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Officer Taris L. Gregory, 21, had cigarettes, rolling paper, cell phones, tobacco, marijuana and prescription medication he intended to sell to prisoners on his person when he arrived at work on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Narcotics agents and jail administrators arrested Gregory, a two-month correctional employee, when he arrived at work. He was booked for possession with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs to with: Seroquel and Propranolol Hydrochloride, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory is currently incarcerated, awaiting a bond hearing. His employment was immediately terminated, according to the APSO.

