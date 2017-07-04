Authorities: Woman stabbed brother, punched a EMS worker

(Photo: WBRZ, Custom)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman who authorities say stabbed her brother and attacked an EMS worker has been arrested.



WBRZ-TV reports 27-year-old Tiah Bradley was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, battery of emergency room personnel and battery of a police officer.



The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a report that Bradley and her brother got into a fight in which they exchanged punches. When the victim walked away, Bradley came behind him and stabbed him in the neck and torso. Deputies believe a 5-inch switch blade was used in the attack.



Authorities say Bradley also punched an EMS worker and kicked a deputy as he tried to restrain her.



Both siblings were transported to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear if Bradley has a lawyer.

