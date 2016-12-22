WWL
Body found on side of road in eastern New Orleans

December 22, 2016

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide in eastern New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

The man was found in on a remote stretch of Chef Menteur Highway, the 17000 block just before Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge.

According to police, victim is a man and he appears to have died from being shot.

The man was seen by a driver who then called police.


