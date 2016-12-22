Body found on side of road in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide in eastern New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The man was found in on a remote stretch of Chef Menteur Highway, the 17000 block just before Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge.
According to police, victim is a man and he appears to have died from being shot.
The man was seen by a driver who then called police.
