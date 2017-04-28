Cab driver shot and killed while on duty

NEW ORLEANS - Ali Khan, a 38-year-old United cab driver was shot and killed while on duty early Friday morning, according to information acquired by the New Orleans Advocate.



The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Michoud Boulevard, close to Interstate 10.

Officers responded to a call of a man down and found Khan lying in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali's brother told The Advocate, "My family needs closure. This one loss has affected so many people," Ali said. "My brother's daughter won't get to know her dad. His son will grow up without a dad. His wife no longer has her husband. It's so vicious. Words can't describe the pain in my family."

His brother said that police are working to recover the data from his brother's cab's security camera.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

