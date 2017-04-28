WWL
Close
Breaking News Follow the Saints Draft Live on Twitter
Breaking News Zurich Classic Scores
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Cab driver shot and killed while on duty

Officers found an unidentified man, between 35 and 40 years old in a wooded area, with gunshot wounds to his body.

WWLTV.com with information from the New Orleans Advocate , WWL 9:30 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - Ali Khan, a 38-year-old United cab driver was shot and killed while on duty early Friday morning, according to information acquired by the New Orleans Advocate.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Michoud Boulevard, close to Interstate 10.

Officers responded to a call of a man down and found Khan lying in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ali's brother told The Advocate, "My family needs closure. This one loss has affected so many people," Ali said. "My brother's daughter won't get to know her dad. His son will grow up without a dad. His wife no longer has her husband. It's so vicious. Words can't describe the pain in my family."

His brother said that police are working to recover the data from his brother's cab's security camera.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories